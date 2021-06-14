Read This Before You Paint Your Front Door

You can paint your door in place or remove it from the hinges if you have a storm or glass door to protect your home and keep bugs and debris from floating into your home. You can also tape a tarp over the opening if you prefer to remove your door to paint. As mentioned above, you’ll also want to prime the door before painting, if you are changing colors. Whether you paint your door in place or on sawhorses, you will want to remove all the hardware.