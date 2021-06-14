Trending
Read This Before You Paint Your Front Door

So, you’re ready to paint your front door. Whether it’s just a touchup with a favorite hue or an entirely new shade that will grace your entrance, take note of these helpful hints before you pick up your brush.

June 14, 2021
painted front door

Front Door

Obidos, Portugal

By: Tiffany Burgess Adams

Doors Front Doors How To Painting

When to Paint

Almost every inch of your home requires some amount of maintenance, including your front door. Painted doors are prone to chipping over time, and can require touch-ups; however occasionally you may be ready for an entirely new look. In either case, set aside time — perhaps a weekend — to select a color, purchase supplies and complete the task.

