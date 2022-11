85 DIY Ways to Decorate Your Front Door for Christmas

With the holidays upon us, it's time to start decorating for the season. Unfortunately, all the trappings and trimmings can put a big dent in your wallet. Luckily, there are a ton of fun and simple DIY projects that are easy on the eyes and budget. We've put together a list of 85 DIY looks for your front door that are bound to accommodate every seasonal style.

First up: This decked-out door pairs a garland of fresh-cut evergreen boughs with a simple wood-round wreath. The finished display offers a crisp color palette and an uncluttered approach with just the slightest hint of nostalgia. Pro Tip: Incorporating the same textures and hues of greenery throughout helps create a more cohesive look.