Top Designers Share Hot Trends in Home Decor You Need to Know

"Unique patterns and bold colors that bring joy while we are stuck in our homes," is a key design trend says Brooklyn designer and artist Allison Eden. "I believe in being bold, being brave and living in an environment that uplifts your spirits and brings you to your happy place. Now more then ever the focus is not on designing to resell but to create a living environment that you love, that brings you joy and makes you happy," says Allison. "As we have all learned this past year we are home now more then ever and design should be based on what you love and that’s my passion — creating fun and beautifully handcrafted tile to evoke that sense of uniqueness, individuality and beauty. The use of floral trend signifies rebirth and spring and life which is starting to blossom and come back exploding in color and color is the trend. "Being grounded and getting back to nature while enjoying extreme opulence at home — floral designs and patterns mixed with gemstones are trending," says Allison.