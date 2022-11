12 House Flipping Tips From Scott McGillivray, Host of 'Vacation House Rules'

According to Scott, some homes are better suited for a flip than others. “A flip shouldn't involve a total gut job or major renovations,” he says. “You want to find the best places to add value, but try to keep it light.” To ensure you don’t get in over your head, schedule an inspection and look out for major structural issues. “These will eat up your budget and your timelines really fast,” he warns. He also stresses the importance of a good layout. “You can replace cabinets and appliances in a kitchen or all of the fixtures in a bathroom for a reasonable price, but as soon as you change the layout, the price goes way up. This is because you have to move plumbing and electrical. So look for a layout you can work with.”