50 of the Most Charming Small Towns in America

Visitors often come to La Conner, Washington, a small town on the waterfront, for some "retail therapy" at its galleries, needlecraft and quilt stores, gift shops and wine bars. It’s also known for its delicious eateries and, for travelers, its easy access to Interstate 5 and the ferry to the San Juan Islands. Each spring, La Conner hosts its popular Daffodil Festival, where thousands of cheerful daffs open against the backdrop of Mt. Baker. More tulips, iris and daffodil bulbs are produced in La Conner than any other county in the U.S.